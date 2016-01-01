Overview of Dr. Sarah Buckingham, MD

Dr. Sarah Buckingham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Buckingham works at Stamford Health Medical Group Inc in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.