Dr. Sarah Canavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Canavan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, CT. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital.
Middlesex Gastroenterology Associates LLC410 Saybrook Rd Ste 201, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 343-9202
Coastal Digestive Diseases PC234A Bank St, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 442-0290
Pdi-rocky Hill30 Waterchase Dr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 257-4131
- 4 196 Parkway S Unit 306, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 447-2489
- Middlesex Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I first saw Dr. Sarah Canavan when I was in the hospital for a gastrointestinal issue. I liked her so much that I continued to see her after I was discharged. She is very knowledgeable and competent, has a beautiful bedside manner, and is always professional. I felt I was in excellent hands. Not only did she help me get well, she helped me have the confidence along the way that my body would heal. Dr. Canavan is an excellent doctor. Highly recommend her.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851488621
- Yale University
- Yale University New Haven Hosp
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Internal Medicine
