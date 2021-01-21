Overview

Dr. Sarah Canavan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, CT. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital.



Dr. Canavan works at Middlesex Gastroenterolgy Assoc in Middletown, CT with other offices in New London, CT, Rocky Hill, CT and Waterford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.