Overview of Dr. Sarah Carroll, MD

Dr. Sarah Carroll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Carroll works at Ear Nose&Throat Surgical Assocs in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.