Dr. Catlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Catlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Catlin, MD
Dr. Sarah Catlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton, MA.
Dr. Catlin works at
Dr. Catlin's Office Locations
Newton-Wellesley Hospital OB/GYN2000 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 332-2345Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Catlin is incredible. She delivered all three of my children and I couldn’t have asked for a smarter, kinder, more caring doctor. I’ve recommended her to friends/family as well.
About Dr. Sarah Catlin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851582977
Dr. Catlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catlin works at
Dr. Catlin has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Catlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catlin.
