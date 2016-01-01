See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Sarah Chambers Gurson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sarah Chambers Gurson, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Chambers Gurson, MD

Dr. Sarah Chambers Gurson, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Columbia College of Phys &amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia College of Phys &amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia College of Phys &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgeons

Dr. Chambers Gurson works at Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Chambers Gurson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Cardiology Associates
    8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4958
  2. 2
    Pediatric Cardiology Associates
    19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nuclear Stress Testing
Coronary Angiogram
Chest Pain Evaluation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Coronary Angiogram
Chest Pain Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chambers Gurson?

    Photo: Dr. Sarah Chambers Gurson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarah Chambers Gurson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chambers Gurson to family and friends

    Dr. Chambers Gurson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chambers Gurson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarah Chambers Gurson, MD.

    About Dr. Sarah Chambers Gurson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518018076
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia College of Phys &amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia College of Phys &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia College of Phys &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia Univ College &amp;amp;amp;amp; Phys &amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia Univ College &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Phys &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia Univ College &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Phys &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgeons
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Chambers Gurson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers Gurson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chambers Gurson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chambers Gurson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers Gurson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers Gurson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers Gurson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sarah Chambers Gurson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.