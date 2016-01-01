Dr. Sarah Chamlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Chamlin, MD
Dr. Sarah Chamlin, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Lurie Childrens New Lenox, 1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 100, New Lenox, IL 60451
Childrens Memorial Hospital, 2300 N Childrens Plz, Chicago, IL 60614
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
HAP Insurance
Humana
MultiPlan
Sagamore Health Network
30 years of experience
RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Chamlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
