Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Cohen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Cohen works at
Doctors College, 73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710
1st Advantage Dental, 210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134337108
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cohen works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.