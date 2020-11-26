Dr. Conlon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Conlon, MD
Dr. Sarah Conlon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Havasu Regional Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Conlon's Office Locations
-
1
Havasu Regional Medical Center Rehabilitation Program101 Civic Center Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-3761
-
2
Portercare Adventist Health System7780 S Broadway Ste 380, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 734-2090
-
3
Mile High Oncology7750 S Broadway Ste 100, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 734-2090
-
4
Pparinc77 W Forest Ave Ste 301, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 635-7307
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Came in for something much less severe than going through cancer. She is a very compassionate and caring Dr. I found her asking a multitude of questions and not once did I feel like a number or had a fifteen minute time limit. Although it was the first time I met her I felt the same connection that I would of a long term friend. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sarah Conlon, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861425829
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
