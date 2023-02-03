Dr. Crandall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Crandall, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Crandall, MD
Dr. Sarah Crandall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Localized Fat Deposits and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crandall's Office Locations
- 1 5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 Directions (253) 759-4529
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crandall was amazing from the minute I first met her. She was compassionate, professional and knowledgeable. The results from the breast reduction were better than I could have imagined. I will use her again should the need be there.
About Dr. Sarah Crandall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1023451317
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crandall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crandall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crandall has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Localized Fat Deposits and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crandall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Crandall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crandall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crandall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crandall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.