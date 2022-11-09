Dr. Sarah Cusworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Cusworth, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Cusworth, MD
Dr. Sarah Cusworth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Cusworth works at
Dr. Cusworth's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Care Consultants3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 120D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-3669
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cusworth?
I’m in my late 50’s and was in for a well visit. She took the time to answer my questions and address my medical needs while making me feel cared for and comfortable.
About Dr. Sarah Cusworth, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1306251525
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cusworth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cusworth accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cusworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cusworth works at
Dr. Cusworth has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.