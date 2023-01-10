Dr. Sarah Deighton-Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deighton-Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Deighton-Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Deighton-Collins, MD
Dr. Sarah Deighton-Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Howell, MI.
Dr. Deighton-Collins' Office Locations
Providence Obgyn Livingston1225 S Latson Rd Ste 280, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (810) 229-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Love her! Worth the 45 minute drive.
About Dr. Sarah Deighton-Collins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deighton-Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deighton-Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deighton-Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deighton-Collins has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deighton-Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Deighton-Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deighton-Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deighton-Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deighton-Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.