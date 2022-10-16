Overview

Dr. Sarah Derrington, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Derrington works at Derrington Dermatology in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.