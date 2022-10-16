See All Dermatologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Sarah Derrington, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sarah Derrington, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Derrington works at Derrington Dermatology in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Derrington Dermatology
    9217 University Blvd Ste C1B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 459-8400
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Loss
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Please ignore my previous review which I cannot edit. Dr Derrington contacted me and addressed all my concerns. My review was exaggerated and incorrect. I highly recommend DR Derrington and her staff. They legitimately care about their patients and treated me with respect and kindness.
    About Dr. Sarah Derrington, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891106811
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hofstra Northwell University, Dermatology
    Internship
    • Scott and White Hosp TX Texas A&M Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Derrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derrington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derrington works at Derrington Dermatology in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Derrington’s profile.

    Dr. Derrington has seen patients for Hair Loss, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Derrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

