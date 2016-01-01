Overview

Dr. Sarah Dietrich Yockey, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dietrich Yockey works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.