Overview of Dr. Sarah Dodwell, MD

Dr. Sarah Dodwell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Dodwell works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.