Overview of Dr. Sarah Drennan, MD

Dr. Sarah Drennan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.



Dr. Drennan works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.