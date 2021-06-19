Dr. Sarah Easaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Easaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Easaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Easaw, MD
Dr. Sarah Easaw, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Easaw works at
Dr. Easaw's Office Locations
-
1
Ocean Hematology Oncology Group LLC1255 Highway 70 Ste 22, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (848) 275-6926
-
2
Ocean Hematology & Oncology1163 Route 37 W Ste A1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (848) 275-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Easaw?
Dr. Easaw is a wonderful, caring doctor. I have complete confidence in her and her professional ability. Her friendliness adds another dimension to her care. The staff is also friendly and effecient. They always relay messages to Dr. Easaw and the doctor always returns my calls. I highly recommend Dr. Easaw.
About Dr. Sarah Easaw, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265424253
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Easaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Easaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Easaw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Easaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Easaw works at
Dr. Easaw has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Easaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Easaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Easaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Easaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.