Overview of Dr. Sarah Easaw, MD

Dr. Sarah Easaw, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Easaw works at Ocean Hematology & Oncology in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.