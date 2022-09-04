Overview of Dr. Sarah Eccles-Brown, MD

Dr. Sarah Eccles-Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eccles-Brown works at Gorovoy MD Eye Specialists in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.