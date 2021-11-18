See All Plastic Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. Sarah Elswick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Troy, MI
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Elswick, MD

Dr. Sarah Elswick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Elswick works at Revitalize Plastic Surgery in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elswick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Revitalize Plastic Surgery
    201 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 1130, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 524-0620
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sarah Elswick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Education & Certifications

