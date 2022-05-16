Overview of Dr. Sarah Everakes, MD

Dr. Sarah Everakes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Everakes works at Rush Rheumatology - Orthopedic Building in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.