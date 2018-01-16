Dr. Sarah Fairchild Fradette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairchild Fradette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Fairchild Fradette, MD
Dr. Sarah Fairchild Fradette, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
EvergreenHealth Primary Care - Redmond8980 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 899-2273Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fairchild saw me for the first time over the summer. It was such a plesant experience that I changed my son's care from a pediatrician to her. Our entire family will be seeing here from here on out. She is kind, knowledgeable and patient with us as we talk through our concerns. Great experience and nice office/staff.
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Nh Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Family Practice
