Dr. Sarah Favila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Favila, MD
Dr. Sarah Favila, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Favila works at
Dr. Favila's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2081 Bronze Star Dr Dept 2, Woodland, CA 95776 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Medical Eye Service
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful with my teenage daughter. Takes a lot of time, sensitive, listens. We are very happy with Dr. Favila!
About Dr. Sarah Favila, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Bay State Medical Center, Tufts University
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Favila has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favila accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Favila using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Favila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
