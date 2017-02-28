See All Oncologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Sarah Feldman, MD

Oncology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sarah Feldman, MD

Dr. Sarah Feldman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Feldman works at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Vulvar Cancer and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feldman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Hospital
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-8843
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cancer Care Associates
    295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 937-6258

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colposcopy
Vulvar Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Colposcopy
Vulvar Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 28, 2017
    Dr Feldman is absolutely amazing! She is very friendly, answered every question honestly and is extremely knowledgeable. I highly recommend her and will be calling her in the future if I have any more issues with my lady parts! :) I saw her at Lowell General but I would be willing to travel to Boston for her. Her staff was very quick and friendly also.
    Michelle in Tyngsboro, MA — Feb 28, 2017
    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1902853336
    Dr. Sarah Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Colposcopy, Vulvar Cancer and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

