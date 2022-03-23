Overview

Dr. Sarah Ferrer-Bruker, DO is a Dermatologist in St Augustine, FL.



Dr. Ferrer-Bruker works at Bold City Dermatology in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.