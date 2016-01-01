Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Fletcher, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Fletcher, DPM
Dr. Sarah Fletcher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA.
Dr. Fletcher works at
Dr. Fletcher's Office Locations
-
1
Columbus Foot Care Associates PC1900 10th Ave Ste 120, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 323-6914
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fletcher?
About Dr. Sarah Fletcher, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1730316902
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fletcher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fletcher works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.