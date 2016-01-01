Dr. Sarah Florence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Florence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Florence, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science, Chicago Medical School, Ill..
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
2539 N Kedzie Blvd Ste 4, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 609-3691
Monday11:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Florence, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1225359870
Education & Certifications
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago, Il
- Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes Med Ctr
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science, Chicago Medical School, Ill.
- Washington Univserity In Saint Louis
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
