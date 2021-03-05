See All Urologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Sarah Flury, MD

Urology
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Glenview, IL
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Flury, MD

Dr. Sarah Flury, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Flury works at Northwestern Medical Group in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology
    2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 05, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Flury for several years now and she's nothing short of fantastic. She's patient, attentive (a very good listener), takes her time to be thorough (a rare thing these days!) and has a wonderful "bedside" manner that makes a person feel completely at ease for even the most uncomfortable of exams. She also has a great sense of humor. I have recommended and continue to recommend her. My only complaint is that this system won't let me give her 6 stars.
    David Feder — Mar 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Flury, MD
    About Dr. Sarah Flury, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1770797193
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Flury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flury works at Northwestern Medical Group in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Flury’s profile.

    Dr. Flury has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Flury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

