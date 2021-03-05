Dr. Sarah Flury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Flury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Flury, MD
Dr. Sarah Flury, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Flury works at
Dr. Flury's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flury?
I've been seeing Dr. Flury for several years now and she's nothing short of fantastic. She's patient, attentive (a very good listener), takes her time to be thorough (a rare thing these days!) and has a wonderful "bedside" manner that makes a person feel completely at ease for even the most uncomfortable of exams. She also has a great sense of humor. I have recommended and continue to recommend her. My only complaint is that this system won't let me give her 6 stars.
About Dr. Sarah Flury, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1770797193
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flury works at
Dr. Flury has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flury speaks Dutch.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Flury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.