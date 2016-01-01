Dr. Sarah Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Foley, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Foley, MD
Dr. Sarah Foley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7612
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foley?
About Dr. Sarah Foley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1669600565
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.