Overview of Dr. Sarah Fouke, MD

Dr. Sarah Fouke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Fouke works at Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.