Dr. Sarah Fox, MD

General Surgery
Dr. Sarah Fox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Fox works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
    1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3062

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 07, 2021
    1000% ski!l,compassion,time,giving you as much. Information as you want or need.
    Marilyn Sottile — Sep 07, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Fox, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1376988360
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

    Dr. Sarah Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

