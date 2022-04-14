See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Sarah Frazier, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Gainesville, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Frazier, MD

Dr. Sarah Frazier, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Frazier works at Meridian Behavioral in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Chiefland, FL, Jasper, FL and Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Frazier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Behavioral
    4300 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 330-5615
  2. 2
    Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc.
    103 Ne 1st St, Chiefland, FL 32626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 374-5600
  3. 3
    Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc.
    406 10th Ave NW, Jasper, FL 32052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 374-5600
  4. 4
    Meridian Behavorial Healthcare Inc
    439 Sw Michigan St, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 487-0800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sarah Frazier, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1760570352
    Education & Certifications

    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

