Dr. Sarah Frenning, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Frenning, MD

Dr. Sarah Frenning, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Frenning works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hermantown, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frenning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic
    4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Asthma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 14, 2021
    We saw Dr. Frenning for our children for several years and she was wonderful, knowledgeable, and kind. My kids liked her. I’d definitely recommend her.
    About Dr. Sarah Frenning, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1043345887
    Education & Certifications

    • U Minn
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Frenning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frenning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frenning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frenning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frenning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

