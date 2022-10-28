Dr. Sarah Fuzesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuzesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Fuzesi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Fuzesi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Health Breast Care Center375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 339-5540
Summit Health Breast Care Center150 Park Ave # 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9945
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fuzesi is caring, thorough and very reassuring. I would trust her to care for me or any member of my family.
About Dr. Sarah Fuzesi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1467895011
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
