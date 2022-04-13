Dr. Galchus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Galchus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Galchus, MD
Dr. Sarah Galchus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Galchus' Office Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Directions (218) 786-3540Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galchus is specoal and a breath of fresh air - on a scale of 1-10 I would rate her an 11, most definitely the best doctor I have ever had the pleasure to meet. Dr. Galchus was very informative about the condition and problem with my left eye - she went into detail about what can be done, how and why it can be done. She has a very kind and caring demeanor and I would recommend her to friends and relatives for sure. She really made my day after searching for a solution to my eye problem after twenty years. Sincerely Erik Lang
About Dr. Sarah Galchus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Dr. Galchus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galchus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galchus has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galchus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Galchus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galchus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galchus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galchus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.