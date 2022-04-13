Overview of Dr. Sarah Galchus, MD

Dr. Sarah Galchus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Galchus works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hermantown, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.