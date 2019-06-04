Overview of Dr. Sarah Garcia, DO

Dr. Sarah Garcia, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Garcia works at Simi Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.