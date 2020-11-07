Overview of Dr. Sarah George, MD

Dr. Sarah George, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. George works at Adventhealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.