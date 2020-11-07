Dr. Sarah George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah George, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah George, MD
Dr. Sarah George, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. George's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at East Orlando7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 220B, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. George’s office last week. She explained my issue and answered all my questions, and I am a talker. Her staff met me today and explained the tests and help reassure me if certain concerns. Her assistant is phenomenal and patient. I would recommend Dr. George and her office for your needs.
About Dr. Sarah George, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. George using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.