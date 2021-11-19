Dr. Gibbons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Gibbons, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Gibbons, DO
Dr. Sarah Gibbons, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Gibbons works at
Dr. Gibbons' Office Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Neurology-Plaza4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 520, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 960-7600Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Saint Luke's Neurology-South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 420, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 960-7670Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Saint Luke's Neurology110 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 300, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 960-7680
-
4
Saint Luke's Neurology-North5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 960-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have suffered from disabling migraines for seven years. I've had at least four neurologists. Dr. Gibbons is by far the best! Her excellent treatment in office and telehealth has provided me with many more migraine-free days giving me so much better quality of life. I extend this also to her staff. Dr. Gibbons is compassionate, responsive, knowledgeable, and experienced. She is a true Godsend.
About Dr. Sarah Gibbons, DO
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841447810
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
