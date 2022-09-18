Dr. Sarah Gibbs, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Gibbs, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sarah Gibbs, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palm Coast, FL.
Dr. Gibbs works at
Locations
-
1
Smiles on Cypress Point85 Cypress Point Pkwy Ste 5, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 260-7536Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibbs?
Wonderful work on implant installation. Only fainted three times (only kidding) Nice work, attention to detail
About Dr. Sarah Gibbs, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1326489287
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbs accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gibbs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibbs works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.