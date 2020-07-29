See All General Surgeons in Encino, CA
Dr. Sarah Gilyard, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Encino, CA
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Gilyard, MD

Dr. Sarah Gilyard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Gilyard works at UCLA Health Encino Primary & Specialty Care in Encino, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA and Calabasas, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilyard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Health Surgery in Encino
    15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 240, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 461-3321
  2. 2
    Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
    23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 843-9015
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Ucla Mptf Calabasas Health Center
    26585 Agoura Rd Ste 330, Calabasas, CA 91302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 461-3321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency



What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2020
    I saw Dr. GIlyard for a pilonidal cyst. She suggested surgical intervention and I agreed. I had read horror stories on the recovery for this surgery, but she reassured me and explained her approach. I had the surgery done. She was still able to close my incision fully and not leave it open despite the size. This is was what I was hoping for and my recovery so far has been easy and great. The incision looks great as well. Looking forward to getting back to full steam soon. Her bedside manners were great and she was very kind and caring. The entire staff was amazing as well. During these Covid times without family being able to see you off to surgery, it is hard. They made me feel like family as I drifted off to sleep.
    Matt W. — Jul 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Gilyard, MD
    About Dr. Sarah Gilyard, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518385087
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilyard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilyard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilyard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilyard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilyard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilyard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.