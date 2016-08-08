Overview

Dr. Sarah Goodman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman works at Atrium Health Primary Care One Health Family Medicine University in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.