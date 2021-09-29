Overview of Dr. Sarah Goodpastor, MD

Dr. Sarah Goodpastor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Goodpastor works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Durango, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.