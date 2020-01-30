Overview

Dr. Sarah Grahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Grahn works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.