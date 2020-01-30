Dr. Sarah Grahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Grahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Grahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Grahn works at
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd6565 France Ave S Ste 375, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (651) 312-1700
-
2
Obstetric & Gynecology Specialists14101 Fairview Dr Ste 250, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-4190Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Fairview Southdale Hospital6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 924-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grahn?
I have had two colonoscopies that were done by Dr. Grahn. I really like her so much. I am prone to polyps and she listens to me with my concerns, she is straight forward in a very compassionate manner, and I feel so comfortable with her. So glad she is my colon doctor. She is so down to earth, and one of the best doctors I have ever had.
About Dr. Sarah Grahn, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932226701
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grahn works at
Dr. Grahn has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.