Dr. Sarah Griffith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Griffith's Office Locations
Great Lakes OB30051 Schoenherr Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 558-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Griffith for a second opinion on my current path of treatment with another doctor as I wasn't comfortable with it and Dr. Griffith not only validated my concerns in a way that was still respectful to the other doctor but she took the time to detail my options in a way that was understandable and made me more confident in my treatment plan moving forward with her. There are many reasons why I am moving to Dr. Griffith from the other practice but her care, concern, and manner swayed me over. I was referred to her by a family member that sees her.
About Dr. Sarah Griffith, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.