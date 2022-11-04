Overview of Dr. Sarah Griffith, DO

Dr. Sarah Griffith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Griffith works at Great Lakes OB in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.