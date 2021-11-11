Dr. Sarah Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry County Health Center and Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Cedar Rapids, IA202 10th St SE Ste 252, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 595-4293
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry County Health Center
- Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Dr. Gross was very easy to associate with. She put me at ease and listened (and remembered) all that I said. Her techniques were relaxing and she truly seemed concerned with my situation.
About Dr. Sarah Gross, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1750648275
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Ringworm, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.