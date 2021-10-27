Dr. Sarah Hagarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Hagarty, MD
Dr. Sarah Hagarty, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Osf Saint Anthony Medical Center5666 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (815) 227-2512
Lenox Healthcare for Women At Mercyhealth1235 N Mulford Rd Ste 200, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 965-6644Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Featherstone Clinic698 FEATHERSTONE RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Dr. Sarah E. Hagarty, MD is a Beautiful Person/Surgeon inside and out! Very Meticulous and Thorough regarding information, procedure questions, and overall attention to your success with what you are having completed. I am in the process of having my Breast Implants replaced and in Phase one the replacement of implants has been completed. Talked with her and everything looks Great! If asked if I would recommend Dr. Hagarty, MD, I would 100% because she is Awesome! She puts herself in your place as if she was the patient. She really understands and wants to make sure that everything goes well with your Surgery and Recovery. Dr. Hagarty is indeed one of a kind and I am honored and humbled to be her patient. I am glad that I sought her and her Professional Skills to replace my implants after being a Breast Cancer Survivor going on 13 years! I Thank God for Dr. Hagarty and her Heart for caring and understanding regarding my body and my Breasts.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
- McGill University Health Centre
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hagarty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagarty accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagarty works at
Dr. Hagarty has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hagarty speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.