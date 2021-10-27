Overview of Dr. Sarah Hagarty, MD

Dr. Sarah Hagarty, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Hagarty works at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.