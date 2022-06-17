Dr. Sarah Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Harris, MD
Dr. Sarah Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Galen Medical Group Obgyn1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-9133
Galen Medical Group PC4976 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 308-0280
Galen North Pediatrics1039 Executive Dr Ste 101, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 874-0125
Galen Medical Group-north4980 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 870-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
I have never met such an intelligent doctor. She really is incredible and amazing at her job. She delivered both my children even when I lived 2 hours away, I still chose to drive to her for my csection.
About Dr. Sarah Harris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1255651683
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
