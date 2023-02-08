Dr. Sarah Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Hernandez, MD
Dr. Sarah Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor College Of Med At Houston.
Cantera Psychiatry5805 Callaghan Rd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 960-4352Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Ansbro has been amazing helping me through some of the lowest points in my life
- University of South Florida
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Med At Houston
- University Of The Incarnate Word
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
