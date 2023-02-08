Overview of Dr. Sarah Hernandez, MD

Dr. Sarah Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor College Of Med At Houston.



Dr. Hernandez works at Cantera Psychiatry in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.