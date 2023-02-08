See All Psychiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Sarah Hernandez, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (98)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Hernandez, MD

Dr. Sarah Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor College Of Med At Houston.

Dr. Hernandez works at Cantera Psychiatry in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cantera Psychiatry
    5805 Callaghan Rd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 960-4352
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Somatoform Disorders
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Drug and Alcohol Dependence

Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr Ansbro has been amazing helping me through some of the lowest points in my life
    About Dr. Sarah Hernandez, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063702637
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Internship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Med At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of The Incarnate Word
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez works at Cantera Psychiatry in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

