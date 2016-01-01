Dr. Sarah Holder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Holder, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Holder, MD
Dr. Sarah Holder, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Casselberry, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Holder works at
Dr. Holder's Office Locations
Adult & Adolescent Womens Health5023 S Us Highway, Casselberry, FL 32707 Directions (407) 323-9999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Holder, MD
- Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1366465650
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Holder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Holder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.