Dr. Sarah Holy, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Holy, MD
Dr. Sarah Holy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.
Dr. Holy's Office Locations
Retina Consultants of Texas9480 Huebner Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas1446 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas908 E COURT ST, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (800) 833-5921
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'd seen 4 eye doctors about possible MD at only 46 yrs old I was understandably worried. Dr. Holy is without doubt the best I have seen. She explained 90 percent more than any other dr had, really going into detail as she could tell I wanted to understand. She was very compassionate, highly detailed and thorough and did all the tests carefully. I really have seen a lot of eye doctors over the years and she's without doubt the best I've seen so far. I highly recommend her, for her compassion, careful attention to detail and ability to convey information clearly and thoroughly. She also seems a very nice person. And everyone in the office was friendly and professional.
About Dr. Sarah Holy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1275514796
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holy has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Chorioretinitis and Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Holy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.