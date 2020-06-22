See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Sarah Holy, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Holy, MD

Dr. Sarah Holy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.

Dr. Holy works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Kerrville, TX and Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Chorioretinitis and Paracentesis of Anterior Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holy's Office Locations

    Retina Consultants of Texas
    9480 Huebner Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    1446 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    908 E COURT ST, Seguin, TX 78155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Chorioretinitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 22, 2020
I'd seen 4 eye doctors about possible MD at only 46 yrs old I was understandably worried. Dr. Holy is without doubt the best I have seen. She explained 90 percent more than any other dr had, really going into detail as she could tell I wanted to understand. She was very compassionate, highly detailed and thorough and did all the tests carefully. I really have seen a lot of eye doctors over the years and she's without doubt the best I've seen so far. I highly recommend her, for her compassion, careful attention to detail and ability to convey information clearly and thoroughly. She also seems a very nice person. And everyone in the office was friendly and professional.
    Candice Daquin — Jun 22, 2020
    About Dr. Sarah Holy, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275514796
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Holy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holy has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Chorioretinitis and Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Holy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

