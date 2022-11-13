Overview of Dr. Sarah Hosford, MD

Dr. Sarah Hosford, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Hosford works at UMC Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.