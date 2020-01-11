Overview

Dr. Sarah Hossain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Hossain works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Gastroenterology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.